Police: Teenage Girl Groped Near Middle School

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in Boulder say they are investigating a possible sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Police say the girl met a friend after school at Keewaydin Park on Wednesday. The park is near Manhattan Middle School.

The girl told officers she left to park to walk to the East Boulder Recreation Center just before 5 p.m.

The girl says a man approached her from behind, grabbed her arm, kissed and touched her inappropriately.

Police say the girl screamed, and the suspect ran to the school’s parking lot and left in a car described as an older, white Audi or Suburu sedan.

Investigators are now looking for the suspect who is described as a heavy set man with long, black hair. They say the suspect could be in his 30s with no facial hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue ski jacket and pants.

Anyone who may have information about this case is encouraged to call Boulder authorities at 303-441-1890. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

