CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Bronco Allen Barbre is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Sketch Released For Rec Center Assault Suspect

Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder County, Boulder Police Department, Local TV, North Boulder Recreation Center

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police released the sketch of a man wanted for allegedly attacking a woman outside of the North Boulder Recreation Center.

It’s located off Broadway, south of Iris Avenue.

boulder rec center attack 5vo transfer frame 0 Sketch Released For Rec Center Assault Suspect

The parking lot outside the North Boulder Recreation Center. (credit: CBS)

Police say the suspect is tall with a slim-build and a beard.

rec center robbery composite boulder Sketch Released For Rec Center Assault Suspect

Sketch of assault suspect. (credit: Boulder Police)

The victim told police he ran up from behind her as she got into her car on Monday night.

He attacked her, and she fell to the ground. The woman told police the suspect slammed her head into the pavement before taking her purse.

boulder rec center attack 5vo transfer frame 495 Sketch Released For Rec Center Assault Suspect

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say the suspect had a silver and black semi-automatic handgun and got away in a dark colored or grey, 80s or 90s sedan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch