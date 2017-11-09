Sketch Released For Rec Center Assault Suspect

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police released the sketch of a man wanted for allegedly attacking a woman outside of the North Boulder Recreation Center.
It’s located off Broadway, south of Iris Avenue.
Police say the suspect is tall with a slim-build and a beard.
The victim told police he ran up from behind her as she got into her car on Monday night.
He attacked her, and she fell to the ground. The woman told police the suspect slammed her head into the pavement before taking her purse.
Investigators say the suspect had a silver and black semi-automatic handgun and got away in a dark colored or grey, 80s or 90s sedan.