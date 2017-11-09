CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Bronco Allen Barbre is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Single Moms, Kids Get Fresh Start

DENVER (CBS4)– There’s a new option in Lakewood for single mothers and their children who need help getting back on their feet. Marisol Homes opened its fourth location in the Denver metro area this week.

Some 80 percent of the residents are survivors of domestic violence. The goal is to give them a safe place to live and the tools they need to rebuild their lives.

“Our single moms and their children move in here and we work on financial help, housing, parenting, building that family up and also their support network,” said Marisol Homes program director Amy Eurek.

Marisol Homes is operated by Catholic Charities of Denver.

The home filled up within weeks of opening and there is a wait list for housing consideration.

LINK: Marisol Homes

Donate/Volunteer: call 720-799-9400 or email mhomes@marisolservices.com

Purchase needed items on the Marisol Wish list on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/26LBOIBTQNXGQ/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_ws_vDkNzbHJ0Q6FZ

Donate to Marisol through the Colorado Child Care Tax Credit.

The state of Colorado allows you to take a 50% tax credit on your state income taxes when you donate to Marisol Homes.

https://ccdenver.org/ways-to-give/what-is-a-tax-credit/child-care-tax-credit/

