1 Shot, 6 Schools On ‘Secure Perimeter’ Status

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities searched for a gunman after reports of a shooting near schools in Arapahoe County on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies rushed to the area of E. Progress Drive and Hialeah Avenue about 2:30 p.m.

We are working a shots fired call in the area of E. Progress Dr & Hialeah Ave. @CCSDK12 Indian Ridge Elem is on secure perimeter and they are holding dismissal. Additional info will come here only — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) November 9, 2017

Authorities told CBS4 that when officers arrived, they found a woman on the lawn of a home who was hurt with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The age of the woman was not released. Officials would not confirm whether the woman was shot.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles, including Aurora Police Command SWAT units and the Arapahoe County Bomb Squad, were on scene.

Several streets were blocked off during the investigation.

One person was rushed to the hospital.

I victim on E. Hialeah has been transported to area hospital. Please avoid the area around E Progress Drive and E Hialeah Dr. — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) November 9, 2017

Cherry Creek Schools confirmed there are six schools on “secured perimeter status” which is similar to a lockout status. The schools are Smoky Hill High School, Loredo Middle School, Independence Elementary, Indian Ridge Elementary, Meadow Point Elementary and Trails West Elementary.

Dismissal will be delayed for the four elementary schools along with Smoky Hill High School and Loredo Middle School.