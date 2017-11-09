1 Shot, 6 Schools On ‘Secure Perimeter’ Status

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities searched for a gunman after reports of a shooting near schools in Arapahoe County on Thursday afternoon.
Deputies rushed to the area of E. Progress Drive and Hialeah Avenue about 2:30 p.m.
Authorities told CBS4 that when officers arrived, they found a woman on the lawn of a home who was hurt with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The age of the woman was not released. Officials would not confirm whether the woman was shot.
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles, including Aurora Police Command SWAT units and the Arapahoe County Bomb Squad, were on scene.
Several streets were blocked off during the investigation.
One person was rushed to the hospital.
Cherry Creek Schools confirmed there are six schools on “secured perimeter status” which is similar to a lockout status. The schools are Smoky Hill High School, Loredo Middle School, Independence Elementary, Indian Ridge Elementary, Meadow Point Elementary and Trails West Elementary.
Dismissal will be delayed for the four elementary schools along with Smoky Hill High School and Loredo Middle School.