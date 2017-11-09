Local Veterans Honored With New Cars

Filed Under: Keys to Progress

DENVER (CBS4) – Two military veterans and their families were honored for their service on Thursday in Denver.

vets get free cars 5vo transfer frame 118 Local Veterans Honored With New Cars

Veterans gifted cars from the Keys to Progress program.(credit: CBS)

They were among 100 families across the country who received a new car thanks to the Keys to Progress program.

vets get free cars 5vo transfer frame 328 Local Veterans Honored With New Cars

(credit: CBS)

The goal is to help veterans get around when public transportation is not an option.

“I’ve been without a vehicle for about three years now. Getting around with Ally… I’m calling people for rides. I feel guilty,” said Dustin Fleming, a veteran. “I’ve missed a lot of VA appointments recently.”

vets get free cars 5vo transfer frame 538 Local Veterans Honored With New Cars

Veterans hugs her new car. (credit: CBS)

The program has provided 500 vehicles to veterans in the past five years.

LINK: How To Apply To The Keys To Progress Program

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch