Local Veterans Honored With New Cars

DENVER (CBS4) – Two military veterans and their families were honored for their service on Thursday in Denver.
They were among 100 families across the country who received a new car thanks to the Keys to Progress program.
The goal is to help veterans get around when public transportation is not an option.
“I’ve been without a vehicle for about three years now. Getting around with Ally… I’m calling people for rides. I feel guilty,” said Dustin Fleming, a veteran. “I’ve missed a lot of VA appointments recently.”
The program has provided 500 vehicles to veterans in the past five years.