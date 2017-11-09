Latest Forecast: Morning Clouds Give Way To Clearing Skies

DENVER (CBS4) – Cloudy skies will cover Denver and much of Colorado Thursday morning. In most places the cloud cover will stay high enough to prevent fog and limited visibility during the morning drive.
The clouds will be slow to clear but eventually mostly sunny skies are expected by late Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be stifled by the clouds and there for will stay at least 5-10 degrees below Wednesday when we officially reached 61° in Denver.
Friday will be generally clear and therefore warmer with high temperatures returning to the lower 60s. And that’s above normal for the second week in November.
For the weekend, plan on mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday with highs mainly in the 50s both days. The weather will cooperate for college football in Boulder, Fort Collins, and at the Air Force Academy on Saturday. It will also stay mostly clear and dry for the Broncos game Sunday evening.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.