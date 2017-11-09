More Searches In Pueblo Area For Woman Missing Since 2013

Filed Under: Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Donthe Lucas, Kelsie Schelling, Local TV, Pueblo, Pueblo County, Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities plan to continue searching in the Pueblo area as they investigate the 2013 disappearance of a pregnant woman.

Investigators used heavy machinery and bloodhounds to search a creek bed near homes Wednesday in an area they have previously checked out as part of the Kelsie Schelling case.

Police have said the 21-year-old was driving from her home in Denver to meet her boyfriend in Pueblo when she went missing.

kelsie schelling1 More Searches In Pueblo Area For Woman Missing Since 2013

Kelsie Schelling (credit: CBS)

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Pueblo police announced renewed plans to search for her Tuesday but didn’t provide details other than it was prompted by new information.

kelsie schelling search 6pkg frame 1194 More Searches In Pueblo Area For Woman Missing Since 2013

(credit: CBS)

Schelling’s mother, Laura Saxton, says the family is entering its fifth holiday season without Kelsie or her baby, which describes as “torture.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch