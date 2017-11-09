More Searches In Pueblo Area For Woman Missing Since 2013

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities plan to continue searching in the Pueblo area as they investigate the 2013 disappearance of a pregnant woman.
Investigators used heavy machinery and bloodhounds to search a creek bed near homes Wednesday in an area they have previously checked out as part of the Kelsie Schelling case.
Police have said the 21-year-old was driving from her home in Denver to meet her boyfriend in Pueblo when she went missing.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Pueblo police announced renewed plans to search for her Tuesday but didn’t provide details other than it was prompted by new information.
Schelling’s mother, Laura Saxton, says the family is entering its fifth holiday season without Kelsie or her baby, which describes as “torture.”
