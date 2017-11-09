Homeless Camps Surprising Highline Canal Neighborhood

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – For years, Denver police have tried to manage the growing homeless population. The camps are popping up across the downtown area.

Now similar camps are popping up in the suburbs as well, specifically the Highline Canal.

Jennie Furher says her dog has been keeping her up all night because of homeless people camping behind her yard.

“Our neighbors got a shed and the light turns on, so I know there’s something going on back there,” says Furher. “I think there are people back there because it’s late at night.”

Over the last several weeks neighbors along the canal say more and more homeless camps with tarps and tents are appearing in the canal.

“I lived in Chicago, so I’m not scared, but I’m more concerned there are people who have to live there,” says Kat LaCoste.

She moved to the area over the summer from the RiNo neighborhood because of skyrocketing rent.

“I don’t know what people are doing who have less means than I do, but it’s not surprising,” said LaCoste.

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Denver is $1050, according to rent monitor apartmentlist.com.

Neighbors says more homeless are coming to the canal because it has drained and the traffic is minimal.

Denver police say they typically respond to calls on homeless camps as trespasses. Crime statistics have not gone up in the area over the last several months.

“It hasn’t been an issue yet but you have to be aware,” says 12 year resident Chris Cole. “Not everybody is good.”

