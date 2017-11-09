Halloween DUIs: 375 Drivers Arrested, Up From 2016

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies across the state worked together during Halloween weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road.
The Heat Is On campaign led to the arrest of 375 drivers, up from 325 drivers in 2016.
“The solution is simple: don’t drive impaired under any circumstance,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. “A DUI is a mistake that will stay with you the rest of your life and is never worth the risk.”
The Heat Is On returns Nov. 17 for a 10-day Thanksgiving holiday DUI enforcement period.
Last year, 522 drivers were arrested for DUI during a five-day heightened patrol.
Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.