New Glass Panel Is Making Its Way To Freedom Memorial

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A new glass panel is making its way to the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora.
The monument was damaged just before the 4th of July.
On Thursday the replacement panel was brought to the Broomfield Veteran’s Memorial Museum at 8 a.m. by a police escort.
After its stop in Broomfield, the new glass will be driven to Aurora and will be installed just in time for Veterans Day.
Police say vandals shattered the original panel on July 1 or 2. Fundraisers that have taken place since then have helped raise the $55,000 needed to replace it.
A total of 6,000 names of those killed in action were engraved on the original memorial. The new panel honors the names of an additional 188 fallen Colorado heroes.
LINKS: Colorado Freedom Memorial | Broomfield Veteran’s Memorial Museum
Viewing of the replacement panel is going on at an open house at the Broomfield museum until 10 a.m. The museum is located at 12 Garden Center in Broomfield. Then it will move on to Aurora.
The Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora is located in Springhill Community Park on 756 Telluride Street.