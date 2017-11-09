New Glass Panel Is Making Its Way To Freedom Memorial

Filed Under: Aurora, Broomfield, Colorado Freedom Memorial, Local TV, Veterans Day

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A new glass panel is making its way to the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora.

The monument was damaged just before the 4th of July.

On Thursday the replacement panel was brought to the Broomfield Veteran’s Memorial Museum at 8 a.m. by a police escort.

panel New Glass Panel Is Making Its Way To Freedom Memorial

(credit: CBS)

After its stop in Broomfield, the new glass will be driven to Aurora and will be installed just in time for Veterans Day.

Police say vandals shattered the original panel on July 1 or 2. Fundraisers that have taken place since then have helped raise the $55,000 needed to replace it.

freedom memorial damaged 10pkg transfer frame 1130 New Glass Panel Is Making Its Way To Freedom Memorial

The damaged panel (credit: CBS)

A total of 6,000 names of those killed in action were engraved on the original memorial. The new panel honors the names of an additional 188 fallen Colorado heroes.

LINKS: Colorado Freedom Memorial | Broomfield Veteran’s Memorial Museum

Viewing of the replacement panel is going on at an open house at the Broomfield museum until 10 a.m. The museum is located at 12 Garden Center in Broomfield. Then it will move on to Aurora.

The Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora is located in Springhill Community Park on 756 Telluride Street.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch