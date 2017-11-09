Brauchler May Drop Out Of Race For Governor

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It seems while the race for governor in Colorado is growing, one Republican candidate may be dropping out.
Sources close to the gubernatorial campaign of 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd that he is leaving the race.
Brauchler announced his campaign for Colorado’s governor in April. Only two Republicans have held the governor’s seat in Colorado in the last 60 years. Bill Owens served as the last Republican governor from 1999 until 2007.
Brauchler prosecuted the Aurora Theater Shooting trial.
It is unclear when Brauchler will make the formal announcement.