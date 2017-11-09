E-470 Tolls To Be Frozen For Toll Pass Holders

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Board of Directors for E-470 say they hope more drivers invest in an Express Toll Pass.
They say tolls are being frozen for the next three years, but say drivers have to buy the pass to get the deal.
Those with a pass will pay $14.25 if they drive the full lenght of the highway from Lone Tree to Interstate 25.
However, license plate tolls are increasing up to $21.80 starting Jan. 1. They will increase 75 cents each year for the next two years.
A recent national survey lists E-470 as the sixth most expensive toll road in the country.