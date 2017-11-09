Denver Fashion Takes Center Stage For 3-Nights

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Fashion Week(end) hosted by 303 Magazine kicks off for 3-nights of shows by Denver designers. Tyne Hall is among the designers who will have pieces in the shows.
“I think Denver Fashion Week(end) is super important in legitimizing the fashion experience here. I think before it was, sort of, the bars and clubs, and now it’s a space for us to really show our work and be artists,” Hall told CBS4.
She showed off several of the outfits she’s shown in previous Fashion Week(ends). Hall said that she likes to tell a story with each of her collections, using color, silhouette, and fabric.
“To me, it’s just always a woman who has a deep and intense story and then I like to tell it from the first piece to the last,” she explained.
Hall believes Denver Fashion Week(end) gives her the venue she needs to tell her stories.
“It’s very exciting. But I, sort of, see everything…it’s just a blur until you walk out on the runway and walk back, and it suddenly seems like time has stopped,” Hall said.
303 Magazine’s Denver Fashion Week(end) runs from November 9th through the 12th at Exdo Event Center.
“I think the hair show is going to be really interesting. This year, we have fashion designers coming and working together with the hair stylists,” Hall added.