Suspect Points Gun During Bank Robbery

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Broomfield and the FBI have teamed up to catch a bank robber who walked into a bank while pointed a gun at people.

The bank robber walked into the Chase Bank on 121st Avenue while pointing a gun at people.

After taking the money, he ran off.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

