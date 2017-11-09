Big Horn Sheep Makes Multiple Appearances At Office

By Karen Morfitt

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A business in Loveland is dealing with an unlikely visitor.

A big horn sheep has been hanging around the Group Publishing building on the west end of town.

Stephanie Hillberry spotted him outside her window on Wednesday and immediately grabbed her camera and started taking pictures.

“I probably took a half a dozen,” Hillberry said.

It wasn’t long before the entire office had turned their attention from work to the wild animal outside.

“I saw some chaos going on and I looked out and he was kind of cruising around he actually came up to the door right here,” said Rogers.

She says he stared at himself in the window for a few minutes giving the public plenty of opportunities to snap a few close ups.

Then Rogers says he was off to the next office.

“The person I was meeting with said ‘Look!’ and I thought what in the world would he be looking at and I turned around and the big horn sheep was looking at us,” one employee said.

Jennifer Churchill, spokeswoman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, says seeing the sheep in that area makes sense.

The office building is in West Loveland. The sheep likely came down from the Big Thompson Canyon.

“It is a young male so this animal is probably out looking for a female or mate,” Churchill said.

Thursday, the sheep was back and CBS4 was there to catch him on camera.

Churchill says if he continues to hang around, they may have to guide him away from the public.

For Hillberry and the rest of her co-workers, their biggest concern is productivity levels would dropp if he returns for a third day.

Churchill says if you do spot the sheep in the area to give it some space.

She recommends heading to the Big horn Sheep festival in Georgetown on Saturday to view the animals in their natural habitat

LINK: Georgetown Big Horn Sheep Festival

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013.