Time Lapse Captures Sea Of Fog Over Lyons, Colorado

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Fog has been a big part of the Front Range weather story this week.

The Colorado Climate Center in Fort Collins posted a really cool time lapse to YouTube showing a camera near Lyons that captured a beautiful sea of fog over the town early Tuesday.

capture Time Lapse Captures Sea Of Fog Over Lyons, Colorado

Fog over Lyons early Tuesday morning. (credit: Colorado Climate Center)

The fog was created in part due to an inversion in the atmosphere which helped trapped a cool, moist air mass close to the ground.

Radiational cooling allowed surface temperatures to cool to the dew point which caused the air to saturate, or form a cloud.

The definition of fog is a cloud with a base at the ground.

You can see the fluid nature of our atmosphere in the movement of the fog.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

