Topgolf Backs Out Of Attempt To Build 2nd Colorado Location

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Topgolf has given up on trying to open a new facility in Thornton.
In the year since it’s tried to start construction, the company has faced two lawsuits.
Topgolf wanted to build its second high-end driving ranges in Colorado at Interstate 25 and 136th Avenue. The first is located in Centennial.
People living nearby opposed the project and sued twice to stop the plan.
Thornton Commissioner Sam Nizam told us Topgolf isn’t going to wait for another court ruling, and has decided to move on.