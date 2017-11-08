Future Looks Grim For Railroad Museum After Vote Totals Come In

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Voters in Garfield County rejected a ballot measure that would have increased property taxes to fund the local historical district.
The failure to pass the measure leaves the future of the Glenwood Railroad Museum, housed in the Union Pacific-owned depot, uncertain.
Union Pacific has asked the museum to begin paying nearly $30,000 a year in rent. The previous rent was $200 per year.
Board members told CBS4 before the vote that if the ballot measure failed, they would likely be forced to close the museum down because they would not be able to pay that rent by simply selling $2 museum entry tickets.
Union Pacific and the museum board remain in negotiations.
Garfield County reported the final vote at 5,755 against the tax and 4,721 in favor.
The measure would have collected about $1 million annually for seven museums in the county.
