Broncos Put Right Tackle Menelik Watson On IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have placed right tackle Menelik Watson on injured reserve with a foot injury and signed free agent tackle Cyrus Kouandjio.

Watson got hurt Sunday in Philadelphia.

Kouandjio is a 6-foot-7, 325-pound fourth-year pro who appeared in 25 games with the Bills from 2014-16. Buffalo selected him in the second round out of Alabama in the 2014 draft.

Menelik Watson (credit: Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Watson signed a three-year, $18.375 million contract with the Broncos in March despite having never played a full season in his four years in Oakland.

Watson ended up making seven starts in Denver this season. He was inactive against the Chargers on Oct. 22 with a calf injury.

