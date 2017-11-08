Latest Forecast: The Snow Is Gone, Coming Next Is A Slow Warmup

DENVER (CBS4) – After just a trace of snow in Denver on Tuesday (but more than 3″ in Boulder and Fort Collins), sunshine will return to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday.
Temperatures in the metro area will average about 20 degrees warmer compared to Tuesday although locations in Northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley will stay noticeably cooler thanks mainly to the extra snow on the ground.
Looking ahead through the weekend and into next week, a mainly dry weather pattern will become firmly entrenched over Colorado. The mountains may occasionally see a chance for light snow but Denver and the Front Range should stay dry through at least the middle of next week.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.