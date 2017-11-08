Government Contractor Raided By Federal Agents

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Federal agents executed a raid on a Western Slope government contractor Wednesday but details into the criminal investigation are limited.

The U.S. Attorney General’s Office confirms federal authorities are in the process of executing a court-ordered warrant at Capco, a military government contractor that employees hundreds of people, according to its website.

Jeffery Dorschner, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, confirmed the raid began Wednesday morning at the business headquarters in the 1300 block of Winters Avenue in Grand Junction.

According to its website, “Capco is well-known for its enduring relationship with the U.S. military, producing energetic assemblies, electrical and mechanical components, small arms weapon assemblies, weapon’s mounts, and bomb fin assemblies.”

On scene, Grand Junction police offered assistance to the federal agents helping establish a perimeter.

Authorities said it could be days before any further information is released and the case file is sealed.

Capco did not return a call for comment as of Wednesday afternoon. Documents obtained by CBS4 show the company has millions of dollars worth of contracts for nearly every branch of the military.

