Big Welcome Home Planned At Buckley Air Force Base

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Family and friends will welcome home nearly 30 soldiers on Wednesday morning at the Buckley Air Force Base.
The soldiers are from the Colorado Army National Guard’s Battery A, 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, known as Task Force Apache. They were deployed in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, and are now returning home to Colorado.
The unit members launched over 800 precision rockets, the highest rate of any High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System unit since the beginning of the war in Afghanistan.
“These soldiers led decisive and effective artillery attacks on the Taliban,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Joel Schiager, commander of Battery A in a press release. “These Colorado Guard members fired artillery in a very high-paced environment, and they exceeded all expectations. Their efforts made a huge contribution in the battle against US and Afghan enemies while forming strong relationships with the Afghan National Army.”
The brave men and women serving overseas, have also provided aid to help Coloradoans affected by natural disasters such as flooding and wildfires in the past.
Family, friends and loved ones will welcome the soldiers home at the Buckley Air Force Base at 10 A.M.