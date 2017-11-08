Police: Suspect Attacked Woman Outside Rec Center

Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder County, Boulder Police Department, North Boulder Recreation Center

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police want to catch the man accused of attacking a woman outside of the North Boulder Recreation Center. It’s located off Broadway, south of Iris Avenue.

The victim told police a man ran up from behind her as she got into her car on Monday night.

He attacked her, and she fell to the ground. The woman told police the suspect slammed her head into the pavement before taking her purse.

Investigators say the suspect had a silver and black semi-automatic handgun and got away in a dark colored or grey, 80’s or 90’s sedan.

Police have not yet released a sketch of that suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch