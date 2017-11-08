Police: Suspect Attacked Woman Outside Rec Center

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police want to catch the man accused of attacking a woman outside of the North Boulder Recreation Center. It’s located off Broadway, south of Iris Avenue.
The victim told police a man ran up from behind her as she got into her car on Monday night.
He attacked her, and she fell to the ground. The woman told police the suspect slammed her head into the pavement before taking her purse.
Investigators say the suspect had a silver and black semi-automatic handgun and got away in a dark colored or grey, 80’s or 90’s sedan.
Police have not yet released a sketch of that suspect.