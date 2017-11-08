Cause Of Death Of ‘Blue Bear’ Creator Released

DENVER (CBS4) – New details were released about the death of a Colorado artist who created Denver’s iconic Blue Bear sculpture outside of the Colorado Convention.
The bear is title “I See What You Mean.”
Officials say Lawrence Argent died from complications from liposuction.
He passed away last month at the age of 60.
Besides creating sculptures all over town, Argent also taught at Denver University.
DU released this statement: “The University of Denver is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lawrence Argent. For nearly 25 years he was an award-winning artist and faculty member in the School of Art and Art History. He was a beloved mentor to countless students and a respected colleague. His public art—installed on DU’s campus and on sites around the world—will have an impact for many years to come.”