NFL Gives Boost To Program That Helps Unemployment Numbers Drop For Veterans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS4) – The NFL has been honoring our military men and women with its Salute to Service Program.

During the Denver Broncos game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, a recent Medal of Honor recipient was there for the ceremony.

Marine Sgt. Dakota Meyer was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in combat.

While serving in Afghanistan, he repeatedly faced enemy fire to evacuate the wounded and provide cover that saved the lives of dozens of marines and soldiers.

Before Sunday’s game, CBS4’s Mark Haas spoke with Meyer about his efforts to help our veterans after their time in the service.

Meyer teamed up with Toyota for its Hiring Our Heroes Program.

“Transitioning out of service is a tough deal,” said Meyer. “We’ve put together a lot of tools and resources to help them do that.”

Meyer talked about the Toyota Resume Engine, which takes the skills soldiers have in the military and translates them into skills that corporate America can understand.

The program has been in the works for about 70 years and they’ve seen the unemployment numbers among veterans drop about 3 percent.

For more information go to hireourheroes.org.