Unofficial Results In For Denver Election

DENVER (CBS4) – Polls have closed in the State of Colorado, and Denver has announced it’s unofficial results from the 2017 November Election.

Officials say more than 80,000 of the 450,244 registered voters submitted their ballots.

A lot of national attention is being paid to the school board races in Douglas County.

The results there will determine the fate of a landmark lawsuit on school vouchers before the Colorado Supreme Court. The lawsuit could open the door for school vouchers nationwide, or it could wind up closing it.

