Denver Arts Week Event Guarantees Every Ticket Holder Gets Artwork

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Photographic Arts Center is hosting it’s 3rd annual Walk Away With Art event, at which every ticket holder walks away with a piece of art.

“We have 10 Colorado photographers participating that have donated 5 prints within a certain size, so all 11-by-17, that are from a project,” said Samantha Johnston, executive director of CPAC.

Ticket holders pick numbers randomly that determines in what order they’ll select a photograph to take home with them.

“There’s a lot of fun and excitement, and after everyone picks their work, there’s time to just mingle and for everyone to just meet the artists,” Johnston explained.

Walk Away With Art is a fundraiser for CPAC. The price of admission goes to pay for exhibitions and education programming at the center.

Ticket prices are $125 per individual, $150 per couple. Tickets include admission into the event, one signed photograph, fall themed specialty cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a complimentary Lyft discount code. Only 50 tickets will be sold to this event.

