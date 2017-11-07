Lockout Status Lifted At 5 Schools

SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4)– Five schools in Sheridan were placed on lockout status due to a possible situation involving a student who may be bringing a gun to school for protection. That lockout was lifted at 10:40 a.m.
The student, reportedly attending SOAR Academy, the alternative high school, was believed to be carrying a gun for protection on Tuesday.
The school reported the potential situation to Sheridan police and the following schools were placed on lockout status:
SOAR Academy
Fort Logan Northgate School
Alice Terry Elementary School
Sheridan Early Childhood Center
Sheridan High School
The student was located and the lockout status was lifted.
It is unclear what kind of protection the student felt was needed.