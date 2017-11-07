Report: Plane Roy Halladay Owns Crashes In Gulf Of Mexico

CBS4 NUTCRACKER CONTEST: Win a Colorado Ballet VIP Night with premium tickets + dinner! (Enter To Win)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The plane reportedly owned by former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

One person died in the crash. It is not known if Halladay was in the plane, however, the CBS Tampa affiliate reports the tail number of the aircraft does match Halladay’s plane.

Roy Halladay (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Halladay is a former eight-time All-Star pitcher for the Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Phillies (2010-2013). He won the Cy Young Award in 2003 and 2010.

Halladay graduated from Arvada West High School in 1995.

After being named the starter for the American League all-star team in 2009 the Denver Post called him “the greatest starting pitcher the state of Colorado has produced.”

Halladay has two children with his wife, Brandy.

