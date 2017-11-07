CBS4 NUTCRACKER CONTEST: Win a Colorado Ballet VIP Night with premium tickets + dinner! (Enter To Win)

Recent Leads Prompts New Searches In Kelsie Schelling Case

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department along with agents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation says they will be searching the Pueblo area in connection to the Kelsie Schelling cold case.

Kelsie Schelling (credit: CBS)

Investigators say new leads have prompted the new movement in the investigation. They would not elaborate on those leads or elements of the searches.

They say they will focus on where Schelling was last known to be, in southwestern Pueblo.

Donthe Lucas (credit: CBS)

She disappeared in 2013 after she traveled from Denver to Pueblo to tell her boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, she was pregnant. Her family has long believed she was murdered.

“While we cannot offer any comment about this active investigation, we want the community to be aware that this case remains a priority for the Pueblo Police Department,” said Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport.

Anyone with more information about Schelling’s disappearance is urged to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867).

