Man Records Police, Files Formal Complaint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a man’s claims that officers violated his First Amendment rights.
Terrell Clayton posted a video of his encounter on YouTube, and it went viral.
Clayton admits he purposely went to the station with a camera to see how officers would respond.
“The whole reason for me doing this, is to hold police accountable for the laws they’re enforcing. My initial reason for posting this video was to get the public aware of what’s going on,” Clayton said.
Less than 10 minutes into the video, Clayton is put in the back of a cruiser and an officer takes his phone away.
In the end, Clayton was let go, but he filed a formal complaint against the department on Monday.
The Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement, “It takes the security of officers and the public very seriously… The Internal Affairs Division is now looking into Clayton’s complaint.”