Hockey Assistant Coach In Vulgar Video Fired

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A youth hockey assistant coach has been fired after a pregame rant that may have gone too far.

The coach is heard and seen in a video yelling and cursing at the players, telling them they need to beat the competing team.

(credit: CBS)

The director of operations for the Littleton Youth Hockey League sent a email to parents about the video.

That person apologized for the coach’s behavior and said it does not reflect what the association stands for.

After seeing the video, the hockey league removed the coach from the staff.

Officials say the coach sent an apology letter to the opposing team and apologized to his players.

