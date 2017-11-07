Latest Forecast: Cloudy, Cold, And Snowy But Not Much Accumulation

DENVER (CBS4) – For most of the Denver metro area, total snow accumulation through Tuesday evening will be less than 1 inch. Locations farther north including Boulder and Fort Collins will see more. As of 7 a.m. Boulder had see about 3 inches while Fort Collins had measured 4 inches.
The snow along the Highway 36 corridor contributed to a 2-hour delay at Holy Family High School in Broomfield. That was the only school delay reported in the metro area although some mountain area schools were closed including Estes Park School District R-3.
Additional snow showers are possible through Tuesday evening although any additional accumulation will be minor. The chance includes the evening commute where limited visibility from falling snow may hamper the drive in some areas.
By midnight Tuesday night we should be drying out and eventually skies will clear by daybreak on Wednesday. The combination of clearing skies and fresh snow on the ground will make a cold Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s. Then we’ll experience a S-L-O-W warm up with highs in the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Similar weather is expected Thursday before a more significant warm up on Friday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s.
Once the chance for snow ends Tuesday night, Denver and the Front Range will have to wait 7-10 days before we’ll have any chance for precipitation.
