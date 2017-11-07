Career High For Jokic; Nuggets Beat Nets 112-104

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a career-high 41 points, Will Barton and Paul Millsap scored 17 apiece and the Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets 112-104 on Tuesday night.

Jokic also had 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. He left the game early in the fourth still shy of his career high of 40 points set Feb. 10 against New York but returned late in the fourth. He scored two quick buckets and then fouled out.

The Nets starters couldn’t match Jokic’s output. The five combined for 40 points and watched from the bench as Jokic outscored them with his four points late in the game.

Tyler Zeller came off the bench to lead Brooklyn with a season-high 21 points. Only three Nets were in double figures. D’Angelo Russell had 12 points a night after scoring 23, and Timofey Mozgov scored 11.

Jokic scored in bunches, and each time he helped Denver extend leads. He had 11 points in the second when the Nuggets led by 13, and he scored 14 more in the third to help push the lead to 86-61.

Brooklyn went on a 13-4 run in the final 2:59 to make it a closer game.

TIP-INS

Nets: F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was out with a right hip contusion suffered in Monday’s win at Phoenix, and F Trevor Booker missed his third straight game with a sore lower back. Coach Kenny Atkinson said Hollis-Jefferson will be evaluated Wednesday.

Nuggets: Barton tied a season high with eight rebounds. … Gary Harris had six steals. … Denver has won three straight against Brooklyn. … The Nuggets have two games left on their season-long six-game homestand.

UP NEXT

Nets: Continue their five-game trip at Portland on Friday night.

Nuggets: Welcome former Denver star Carmelo Anthony when Oklahoma City visits Thursday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)