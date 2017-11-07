Elementary School Still Closed Following Water Main Break

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Meeker Elementary in Greeley will be closed for the third straight day on Wednesday.
This follows a water main break that shut down the school and roads surrounding it.
Crews are still cleaning up the damage.
“We had water gushing from the northeast side of the building on the exterior of the building as well as the interior of the building,” said Dr. Deirdre Pilch, superintendent for Greeley-Evans School District 6.
Water and mud seeped into the building when a big main broke on a nearby street.
The school district has not said if Meeker Elementary will be able to reopen on Thursday.