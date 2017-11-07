6 Adults, 1 Teen Arrested In Deadly Shooting During Robbery Attempt

DENVER (CBS4)– Six adults and a juvenile have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in September.
The Denver District Attorney has charged the suspects with first-degree murder and attempt to commit aggravated robbery on the victim, Dominique Cozy.
Those suspects are William Webb, 25, Mikie Tarango, 20, Quenon Glaspy, 20, Savannah Leisegang, 18, Kylan Sapp, 22, and Tyjonn Villa, 21. A 17-year-old female juvenile was arrested in Houston, TX and charged last Friday in Denver with one count of accessory to murder.
The DA spokesman told CBS4 that the robbery involved drugs.
Cozy, 24, was shot about 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 25 at his home in the 2200 block of S. Delaware Street near the intersection with West Iliff Avenue. That’s close to West Evans and South Santa Fe.