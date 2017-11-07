6 Adults, 1 Teen Arrested In Deadly Shooting During Robbery Attempt

Filed Under: Denver Police, Dominique Cozy, Fatal Shooting, Kylan Sapp, Local TV, Mikie Tarango, Quenon Glaspy, Savannah Leisegang, Tyjonn Villa, William Webb

DENVER (CBS4)– Six adults and a juvenile have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in September.

The Denver District Attorney has charged the suspects with first-degree murder and attempt to commit aggravated robbery on the victim, Dominique Cozy.

Dominique Cozy (credit: Denver DA)

Those suspects are William Webb, 25, Mikie Tarango, 20, Quenon Glaspy, 20, Savannah Leisegang, 18, Kylan Sapp, 22, and Tyjonn Villa, 21. A 17-year-old female juvenile was arrested in Houston, TX and charged last Friday in Denver with one count of accessory to murder.

William Webb, Mikie Tarango, Quenon Glaspy (credit: Denver DA)

The DA spokesman told CBS4 that the robbery involved drugs.

Savannah Leisegang, Kylan Sapp, Tyjonn Villa (credit: Denver DA)

Cozy, 24, was shot about 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 25 at his home in the 2200 block of S. Delaware Street near the intersection with West Iliff Avenue. That’s close to West Evans and South Santa Fe.

(credit: CBS)

