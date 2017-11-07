‘Grateful For Community’s Patience’: Colorado Mills To Reopen In 2 Weeks

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials at Colorado Mills shopping mall said they’d be back open before Black Friday, and they are following through with their promise.
They announced on Monday they will reopen in two weeks.
“Colorado Mills is thrilled to welcome back its employees and shoppers with the support of over 100 stores and eateries that will be opening throughout November and December,” said Kate Hudson a spokeswoman for the mall, in a prepared statement.
The mall closed after the May 8 storm pelted it with baseball-sized hail and extensive construction has taken place since then.
Mall President Gregg Goodman said he is “grateful for our community’s patience” and “thankful to all the men and women who have labored tirelessly to get us to this point.”
Several stores with exterior entrances have already opened, including Super Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Yard House and United Artists Colorado Mills Stadium 16.
The majority of the common area will reopen on Nov. 21.
Renovation work will continue into next year and a grand reopening celebration will take place once it is complete.
