AFA Cadet Targetted By Racial Remarks Confesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Air Force Academy has closed its investigation into racial slurs made toward five cadets at the academy’s prep school.
In September, CBS4 learned the remarks were written on the dorm message boards of five African-American cadets.
They said “Go Home…” followed by a racial slur.
Officials say one of those cadets who was victimized was, in fact, the one responsible. They say the person confessed.
Academy officials say that individual is no longer at the school.
Following the incident, the superintendent of the academy voiced his outrage. “If you’re outraged by those words, then you’re in the right place,” said Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, superintendent of the Academy. “That kind of behavior has no place at the Prep School, at USAFA, and in the United States.”
One Comment
This commander responded to PC and jumped to conclusions, rather than waiting for an investigation to settle the matter. Shame on him.