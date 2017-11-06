COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos center Matt Paradis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Water Main Break Forces Closure Of Elementary School

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– A water main break forced the closure of an elementary school in Greeley on Monday morning.

The break is at 35th Avenue and 22nd Street in Greeley. Crews have ripped up the road.

water main break Water Main Break Forces Closure Of Elementary School

(credit: CBS)

Meeker Elementary School closed because of the water main break and will remain closed all day on Monday.

The break happened on Sunday night and affected water pressure to many customers living in central Greeley.

It is unclear how long the repairs will take to complete or when the road will reopen to traffic.

