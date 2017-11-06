WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: 1-2" Snow Expected In Metro Area: Latest Forecast | Traffic Cameras | School Closings

Veterans Plan To Boycott NFL Games On Sunday

Filed Under: National Anthem Protests, NFL, NFL Boycott, Veterans, Veterans Day

SCRANTON. PA (CNN) — While many professional athletes are taking a knee, many veterans are taking a stand.

One group of veterans released a statement last month about NFL players protesting during the National Anthem. They are condemning those actions.

“We’re the people that fought and defended the freedom to protest. There is a time and a place to protest,” said Lackawanna County Council of Veterans Commander Joe Albert.

The Council of Veterans say they are not condemning athletes using their platforms to protest, but as soldiers who have served active duty, they feel protesting the flag and the National Anthem is disrespecting the country they have fought for.

Now, many veterans say they have turned the games off, and that they will take part in a national boycott of all NFL games on Sunday, Nov. 12, the day after Veterans Day.

“They have so much power. It is wrong for them to abuse their power,” said Ed Faatz, the president of Friends of the Forgotten.

The Lackawanna County Veterans say protesting while in uniform is abusing that power, and that they should be doing it on their own time.

“It’s very disappointing because these are idols of society and it’s trickling down. It’s when the high school players start to do. The college kids start to do it. Their coaches don’t tolerate it,” Albert said.

Sunday, Nov. 6, was the NFL’s “Salute To Service” day.

nfl salute to service Veterans Plan To Boycott NFL Games On Sunday

(credit: CBS)

Many team officials and cheerleaders across the league wore special uniforms and gear.

gettyimages 870868266 Veterans Plan To Boycott NFL Games On Sunday

The Houston Texans cheerleaders rev up the crowd in a salute to service during the football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans on November 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Alexandra Gallo, The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch