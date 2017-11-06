Veterans Who ‘Died Namelessly’ Honored With Wreath Project

By Tom Mustin

DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado man is hoping generous fellow-Coloradans will step up to honor our veterans.

David Bolser is behind a project to place honorary wreaths on all 106,000 graves at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Last year, Bolser raised enough money to place wreaths on 7,000 graves at Fort Logan.

This year he wants to place wreaths on the gravesites of all the veterans buried at the cemetery.

He has until November 26 to reach his goal. He’s hoping enough people will come together for Colorado, to make his dream a reality.

The sea of graves at Fort Logan National Cemetery tells the story of more than 100,000 American heroes.

“Everything we do we owe to them. Everything,” David Bolser told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Bolser is the CEO of the Colorado non-profit group, Senior Veterans, Inc.

He’s working with another non-profit to place the wreaths on each gravesite by December 16 which is National “Wreaths Across America Day.”

“All of the freedoms we have every day are all because of the 1% that are buried out here in the 240 acres at Fort Logan,” said Bolser.

The wreaths are made in Maine and cost $15 apiece. They have to be ordered by November 26. Bolser is hoping Coloradans will step up with donations to cover the cost.

“There’s a different name on every gravestone, but the names on every wreath are all the same- it’s grateful Americans,” said Bolser.

Among the 106,000 people buried at Fort Logan is Lt. Colonel Edward Maloney, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War.

His two sons followed in their father’s footsteps, and also served in the military. They applaud Bolser’s wreath project.

“Most of them died namelessly and not ceremoniously. It’s good to be remembered by the nation they served to protect,” said Lt. Col. Rick Maloney, a West Point graduate and 20-year Army veteran.

His brother, Air Force Lt. Colonel Jim Maloney, agrees, “I think it’s important to remember the past and remember their service.”

The brothers say a $15 dollar donation is a small price to pay to honor the priceless sacrifice of brave Coloradans who fought for our freedom far from home.

“Bravo to the project. It’s very ambitious, but a wonderful thing to support,”said Maloney.

