Don’t Miss Thanksgiving & Christmas Specials On CBS4!

By Wendy Holmes, CBS4 Program Director
(CBS4) – The holiday specials on CBS4 are here!
THANKSGIVING: We’ll again have the MACY’S PARADE live from New York City at 7:00AM Thanksgiving morning.
On Friday 11/24 8-10PM is GRAMMYS GREATEST STORIES: A 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL which will feature rare archival footage, exclusive interviews and special appearances by multi-GRAMMY Award winners like Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban, Aretha Franklin, Dave Grohl and Bruno Mars. We’ll also have the BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO special on Wednesday 11/29 9-10PM. VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW comes from Shanghai, China this year and airs on Tuesday 11/28 from 8-10PM. Lastly, one of favorites is celebrated on Sunday, December 3rd from 7-9PM with CAROL BURNETT’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY.
CHRISTMAS: All your Christmas favorites will be back, including Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. FROSTY THE SNOWMAN and FROSTY RETURNS will be on Friday 11/24 7-8PM and Saturday 12/9 8-9PM. RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER will fly on Tuesday 11/28 from 7-8PM and Saturday 12/9 7-8PM. ROBBIE THE REINDEER can be seen Saturday 11/25 7-8PM, right before THE STORY OF SANTA CLAUS which airs 8-9PM that night. The I LOVE LUCY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL will be on Friday December 22nd this year from 7-8PM. It’s followed 8-9PM with THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW featuring Dick and the late Mary Tyler Moore.
The week after Christmas, join us Wednesday 12/27 7-8PM for our annual adoption special A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS. The 40th ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS air Tuesday 12/26 8-10PM with this year’s honorees LL Cool J, Gloria Estefan, Norman Lear, Lionel Richie and dancer Carmen de Lavallade.
Happy Holidays to all from everyone here at CBS4!