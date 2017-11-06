WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: 1-2" Snow Expected In Metro Area: Latest Forecast | Traffic Cameras | School Closings

Police Explain Purpose Of ShotSpotter Testing

Filed Under: Denver Police Department, ShotSpotter

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police startled some neighbors while testing the ShotSpotter system throughout the city on Monday night.

“We have a bunch of different sensors in Denver. Those sensors pick up gunfire,” said Lieutenant Aaron Sanchez with the Denver Police Department. “From time to time, we like to test to make sure it’s working properly where we have our ShotSpotter set up.”

dpd shot spotter 10pkg transfer frame 0 Police Explain Purpose Of ShotSpotter Testing

(credit: CBS)

The four neighborhoods in Denver that have the technology were all tested.

shot spotter map transfer frame 857 Police Explain Purpose Of ShotSpotter Testing

SWAT officers fired dozens of rounds to see if the system was working properly.

“What we’re looking for is did a tree grow too big? Did a new building come up or something along those lines,” said Sanchez.

dpd shot spotter 10pkg transfer frame 510 Police Explain Purpose Of ShotSpotter Testing

(credit: CBS)

The ShotSpotter can triangulate a gunshot within 80 feet and deliver the information to officers on their computers or phones within 30 seconds.

DPD says since early 2015, the system has led to 96 arrest and taking 76 guns off the streets.

dpd shot spotter 10pkg transfer frame 600 Police Explain Purpose Of ShotSpotter Testing

(credit: CBS)

“The only way to test the system is live gunfire,” Sanchez said.

DPD was hoping for more difficult conditions with falling snow and potentially more foliage on trees to challenge the system.

One test location was picked near a gully to create an echo.

dpd shot spotter 10pkg transfer frame 660 Police Explain Purpose Of ShotSpotter Testing

(credit: CBS)

“The idea is, if it were to fail in any place, we would get with their engineers and potentially put in new sensors. Whatever needs to be done to blanket the neighborhood,” Sanchez said.

Initial reports showed the system to be working flawlessly. There are no public plans to grow the ShotSpotter system within Denver.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch