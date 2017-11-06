Settlement Reached In Tiny Home Project Gone Bad

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Greeley School District says it has reached a deal with a family who was given a tiny home made by students at Greeley West High School.
The district says the family accepted the district’s settlement offer and the tiny house has been dismantled. The family will get their trailer back which was used to hold the tiny home.
Further details about the settlement were not released.
April Welp and her family spotted an ad last year on Craig’s List posted by a teacher who teaches construction trades. He wanted to provide the class with a project.
Welp agreed to supply the material and the plans for it to be built.
Welp claims the job was not adequately done. Experts she hired found the home is “unsuitable for transport” and unlivable.