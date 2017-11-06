Walmart Shooting Suspect Officially Charged With First-Degree Murder

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The 47-year-old suspect in the random shooting at a Walmart in Thornton last Wednesday made his second court appearance Monday afternoon.

The judge explained the charges against Scott Ostrem, which include first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Ostrem was seen in surveillance video inside the store when three people were shot and killed. He was arrested on Thursday morning near his Denver home.

Ostrem appeared in Adams County Court in Brighton in handcuffs and wearing a prison jumpsuit with yellow and white stripes. He now faces six first degree murder charges (two types for each of the three victims) and 30 attempted murder charges. Prosecutors also requested a sentence enhancer for each of the 30 attempted murder counts.

The three people killed in the attack were Carlos Moreno, 66, Pamela Marques, 52, and Victor Vasquez, 26.

Relatives of Moreno told CBS4 at the courthouse on Wednesday “I can’t believe he’s gone.” They said they are hoping the death penalty is still being considered for Ostrem.

“I️ can’t believe he’s gone.” Family of @Walmart victim, Carlos Moreno, in court for charges-Brother hopes death penalty on table @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/fy5Dwqwx5X — Jamie Leary (@JamieALeary) November 6, 2017

It’s not known so far if investigators have determined a motive behind Ostrem’s alleged actions. Neighbors told CBS4 he has shown distain toward Hispanics in past. If the killing were racially motivated, Ostrem could be charged with a federal hate crime.

Ostrem is being held in jail without bail. So far prosecutors haven’t stated whether they’ll pursue the death penalty in the case.

RELATED: Walmart Reopens After Deadly Shooting