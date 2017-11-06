WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: 1-2" Snow Expected In Metro Area: Latest Forecast | Traffic Cameras | School Closings

Police Testing ‘ShotSpotter’ In Multiple Neighborhoods

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police will be testing their ShotSpotter gunfire detection system on Monday night.

The equipment detects where gunshots are coming from and helps police identify the area. Once the system detects a shot fired, it notifies 911 dispatchers in less than a minute.

The tests will be performed in the Westwood, Villa Park, Clayton and Montbello neighborhoods between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

They say that timeframe was chosen “because the majority of shootings and shots fired occur at night and in the early morning hours and acoustics are different at night.”

Police say a bullet trap will be used to keep the public safe, and no rounds will be fired into the air or the ground.

The department says since they started using the system in early 2015, it has led to about 96 arrests and the recovery of 78 guns.

  1. Michael Alexander says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Will the new “shots fired” system currently being tested be able to hear shots fired from a gun using a silencer? There is a bill before congress to allow citizens to buy silencers (to prevent hearing loss?).

