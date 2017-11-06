WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: 1-2" Snow Expected In Metro Area: Latest Forecast | Traffic Cameras | School Closings

Latest Forecast: Chance For Overnight Snow Possible

By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4)

A foggy day finally cleared a bit here in the Denver area, we saw some late evening sunshine. Temperatures remained chilly all day with highs only reaching the low 40s.

Our next weather maker arrives late on Monday and into Tuesday morning, with snow possible through the overnight hours. We could see 1 to 2 inches in Denver, with freezing drizzle more likely south of the Denver area.

We have Winter Weather Advisories for Larimer and Weld counties, along with Douglas counties to the eastern plains. For northern Colorado, 2 to 4 inches or more of snow is possible. South of Denver and east, we’re more worried about freezing drizzle. It could be a very icy drive on Tuesday morning thanks to that freezing drizzle and very cold over night lows.

Tuesday skies will clear quickly in the morning, but another wave could roll in later in the evening hours. Not much accumulation is likely in Denver.

Skies clear on Tuesday night, and we’re warmer again on Wednesday.

 

5day Latest Forecast: Chance For Overnight Snow Possible

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Chance For Overnight Snow Possible

Watch meteorologist Lauren Whitney on CBS4 News on weekday evenings at 5, 6, 6:30 p.m. Check out her bio, connect with her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @LaurenCBS4.

