‘Holocaust By Bullets’ Uncovers Mass Graves, 1.6+ Million Victims

DENVER (CBS4)– The book is titled “The Holocaust by Bullets: A Priest’s Journey to Uncover the Truth Behind the Murder of 1.5 Million Jews” and it explores the extermination of Jews during World War II by the Nazis, apart from concentration camps.
The soldiers went into towns in Eastern Europe, rounded up Jews, Roma and others, had them dig their graves, then shot them to death.
Since 2004, Father Desbois, a French Priest, and his organization Yahad-in Unum, have uncovered 2300 mass graves with 1.6 million victims.
The work of Desbois, in his ongoing work to discover the mass graves in Eastern Europe and now of Yazdis in Iraq, has earned international acclaim. He told an audience in Denver Sunday night at Temple Sinai that the neo-nazi demonstrations in Charlottesville show that the fascination by some with Hitler has not faded away.
An exhibit of the “Holocaust by Bullets” is on display at Temple Sinai at Hampden Avenue and Glencoe Street in Denver.
The subject of pieces on the CBS News program 60 Minutes, Desbois will be questioned
during a forum by correspondent Lara Logan at 7 p.m. Monday at History Colorado, located at 1200 Broadway. The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. The event is sponsored in part by CBS4.
