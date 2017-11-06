Hearing Officer Overturns Marshall Jail Death Suspensions

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4)– Just two days after it was announced the city would pay $4.65 million to the family of Michael Marshall, there was a development with a previous disciplinary action.

A career service hearing officer ruled two Denver Sheriff Department deputies, who physically subdued Marshall at the Denver jail in 2015, did nothing wrong and reversed their suspensions.

The Manager of Safety’s office had given Deputy Bret Garegnani a 16-day suspension and Deputy Carlos Hernandez received a 10-day suspension for their conduct in the Marshall case. But Career Service Hearing Officer Bruce Plotkin overturned those suspensions in a Nov. 3 order, saying neither deputy used excessive force to subdue Marshall.

“The Agency’s evidence was not persuasive,” wrote Plotkin. “Both before and after Marshall became unconscious, Garegnani took measures that showed his concern for Marshall’s well- being. The Agency failed to establish that Garegnani’s use of force on Marshall was unreasonable and inappropriate under the circumstances. The same evidence indicates he used only the minimum degree of force to carry out his duty to control a combative inmate while protecting both the inmate and responders, including nursing staff.”

The City can now appeal Plotkin’s decision.

On Nov. 11, 2015, Marshall scuffled with deputies at the Downtown Detention Center. After the altercation, Marshall’s heart stopped beating but according to the order, Garegnani continued chest compressions for 16 minutes even though emergency medical technicians wanted to “call it.”

Marshall never regained consciousness and died nine days later.

An internal investigation followed resulting in a recommendation of no discipline. However, the Manager of Safety’s office assessed discipline and the deputies appealed.

A DSD use of force expert quoted in the opinion said he had “zero concerns about anything they did. I was expecting to see something different.”

LINK: Career Service Hearing Opinion

