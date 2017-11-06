Holland Declines $15 Million Option With Rockies, Goes Free

Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, Free Agent, Greg Holland, Tommy John

DENVER (AP) — All-Star closer Greg Holland has become a free agent after declining to exercise his $15 million player option with the Colorado Rockies.

Holland bolstered Colorado’s bullpen this year by saving a franchise record-tying 41 games in his first season since Tommy John surgery.

gettyimages 671324878 Holland Declines $15 Million Option With Rockies, Goes Free

Greg Holland of the Colorado Rockies closes out the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on April 21, 2017. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old right-hander was at his best before the All-Star break, when he converted 28 of 29 save chances and had a 1.62 ERA. He struggled in the second half, going 13 of 16 in save opportunities with a 6.38 ERA.

In addition, Colorado declined a $2.5 million club option on utility infielder Alexi Amarista, who gets a $150,000 buyout.

Other Rockies free agents include right-hander Tyler Chatwood, outfielder Carlos Gonzalez, catchers Jonathan Lucroy and Ryan Hanigan, left-hander Jake McGee, right-hander Pat Neshek and first baseman Mark Reynolds.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch